MAGA’s Plans To Gloss Up Mass Deportations

Adrian Carrasquillo
Feb 06, 2025
Adrian Carrasquillo deep dives into MAGA world's plans to create narratives around mass deportations with a gilded frame to control the public perception of Donald Trump's extreme executive order.

Read more in Adrian's newsletter Huddled Masses, Inside Trump World’s Plans To Gloss Up Mass Deportations

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

Appears in episode
