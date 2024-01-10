The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast
Mark Hertling: Defending American Values
Mark Hertling: Defending American Values

Charlie Sykes's avatar
Charlie Sykes
Jan 10, 2024
∙ Paid

While North Korea has jumped in to arm Russia, Republicans in Congress are dallying over supporting Ukraine. Plus, presidential hit squads, Lloyd Austin's hospitalization, and the tinderbox in the Mideast. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Charlie Sykes today.

