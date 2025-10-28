Mark Kelly: 23 Million Americans Are About to Get Punched in the Face

Sen. Mark Kelly joins Sam Stein to warn that millions of Americans are about to get slammed with health-care hikes on November 1 — and predicts Trump will melt down once the outrage hits his own supporters. Kelly also talks about the administration’s secretive military strikes in the Caribbean and what Democrats need to fix before 2026.

