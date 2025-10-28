The Bulwark

Mark Kelly: 23 Million Americans Are About to Get Punched in the Face

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Oct 28, 2025
∙ Paid
2
3
Share

Sen. Mark Kelly joins Sam Stein to warn that millions of Americans are about to get slammed with health-care hikes on November 1 — and predicts Trump will melt down once the outrage hits his own supporters. Kelly also talks about the administration’s secretive military strikes in the Caribbean and what Democrats need to fix before 2026.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

