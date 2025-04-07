Playback speed
Massive Turnout at Anti-Trump Protests

Tim Miller
and
Lauren Egan
Apr 07, 2025
∙ Paid
8
7
Share

Tim Miller and Lauren Egan talk the massive protests over the weekend with hundreds of thousands nationwide coming out to protest Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the administration's policies. Also, Elizabeth Warren's townhall in Nashville draws in support, and North Carolina State Justice Allison Riggs opponent, Jefferson Griffin, attempts to overturn the…

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Appears in episode
Lauren Egan
Tim Miller
