Tim Miller and Lauren Egan talk the massive protests over the weekend with hundreds of thousands nationwide coming out to protest Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the administration's policies. Also, Elizabeth Warren's townhall in Nashville draws in support, and North Carolina State Justice Allison Riggs opponent, Jefferson Griffin, attempts to overturn the…
Massive Turnout at Anti-Trump Protests
Apr 07, 2025
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes