Measles Outbreaks Loom as Florida Scraps Vaccine Mandates

Sam Stein
and
Jonathan Cohn
Sep 04, 2025
Florida could become the first state to scrap vaccine mandates, and experts warn the fallout would be calamitous. Sam Stein and Jonathan Cohn examine the health risks and the politics driving this crisis.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

