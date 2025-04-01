Playback speed
More Elon Baby Mama Drama! War Explodes Between Musk and Ashley St. Clair

Tim Miller
and
Will Sommer
Apr 01, 2025
Tim Miller and Will Sommer discuss the latest drama among Elon Musk's many baby mamas, as Ashley St. Clair sells her Tesla to make up for his cut in child support and he denies the child is even his. Also, his many other feuds with Grimes, his daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, and more.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team.
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Will Sommer
