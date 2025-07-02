The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Murkowski’s Absurd Plan Could Leave Millions Hungry

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jul 02, 2025
Congress is quietly overhauling SNAP, the food assistance program that helps millions. A sneaky formula, crafted to win Lisa Murkowski’s vote, could shift massive costs to states and cut benefits for millions, all while rewarding high error rates.

