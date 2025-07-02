Murkowski’s Absurd Plan Could Leave Millions Hungry

Congress is quietly overhauling SNAP, the food assistance program that helps millions. A sneaky formula, crafted to win Lisa Murkowski’s vote, could shift massive costs to states and cut benefits for millions, all while rewarding high error rates.
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and even…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.