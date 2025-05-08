New American Pope Blasted Trump and JD Vance Before Election

A shocking twist in church history: the new pope is American—Pope Leo XIV, a 69-year-old Villanova grad with deep ties to South America and the global South. His final tweet before ascending to the papacy took aim at J.D. Vance, mocking him. Though he didn’t speak English during his first blessing, he’s already sparking pride, back home.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.