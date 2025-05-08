The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
89
42

New American Pope Blasted Trump and JD Vance Before Election

Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Jonathan V. Last
May 08, 2025
89
42
Share
Transcript

A shocking twist in church history: the new pope is American—Pope Leo XIV, a 69-year-old Villanova grad with deep ties to South America and the global South. His final tweet before ascending to the papacy took aim at J.D. Vance, mocking him. Though he didn’t speak English during his first blessing, he’s already sparking pride, back home.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture