New Lawsuit Exposes an FBI in Crisis

Tim Miller takes on a new lawsuit from former FBI officials citing Kash Patel and Dan Bongino politicizing the bureau and pushing out career agents in favor of loyalty and social media clout.

Read more in the NYT, "White House Exerts Enormous Influence Over F.B.I., Lawsuit Says"

