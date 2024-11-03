Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6
4

New Polls Show Kamala Harris Gaining Ground in Key Swing States

Tim Miller
Nov 03, 2024
∙ Paid
6
4
Share

Tim Miller breaks down the latest polling data from the New York Times Siena College Poll, and Morning Consult, showing surprising results for Kamala Harris in key swing states.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Live
Audio
Home to periodic Bulwark+ Live member-only livestreams and event archives.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
America’s Best Pollster Has Shockingly Good Results For Harris
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Sam Stein
A Final Plea To Nikki Haley Voters
  Tim Miller
Harris Ignores Trump, Goes Full Americana, in Final Ad
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
New Poll Shows Trump Running Into Blue Wall
  Tim Miller
Vin Gupta Takes On RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Nightmare Scenario
  Sam Stein
How Trump Will Attempt to Invalidate a Kamala Win
  Kim Wehle and A.B. Stoddard
Dumpster Fire: Trump Almost Face-Plants in Trash Costume
  Sam Stein and Tim Miller