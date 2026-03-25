Newsom: Trump ‘Knows He’s Gonna Get Shellacked’

California Governor Gavin Newsom joins John Avlon for a wide-ranging conversation starting with a blunt assessment of the Iran war, what's happening with TikTok and media power under Trump and why Newsom thinks American democracy's biggest test isn't 2028, it's 2026. The conversation also dives into Newsom's leadership in California from policies he says are working because they're about "growth and inclusion" to why fewer than 30 homes have been rebuilt since last year's LA fires. Plus: Why the movie Rocky was everything to Newsom as a bullied kid with a bowl cut.



Note: This conversation was taped on Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2026.

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