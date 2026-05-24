No Matter How Hard He Tries, JD Vance Will Never Be Cool

Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, Sam Stein, Van Lathan, Brian Tyler Cohen, Jon Favreau, Jane Coaston and Erin Gloria Ryan appeared on stage LIVE in Los Angeles on May 21, 2026.



The Bulwark hosted a live quiz pitting the two teams against each other on the most obscure—and embarrassing—chapters of recent political history. Plus: the DNC autopsy gets roasted, California goes on trial, and JD Vance receives the takedown he deserves.

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