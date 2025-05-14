The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Noem Hearing: She Won’t Say Trump Lied

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
May 14, 2025
8
15
Transcript

At a chaotic DHS hearing, Secretary Kristi Noem refused to admit a Trump-used photo was doctored, exposing how far officials will go to avoid contradicting him. The exchange highlighted the cult-like loyalty around Trump and the erosion of truth in government oversight.

