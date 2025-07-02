Obama and Bush Team Up To Shred Trump Over USAID

In a rare moment of public unity, Barack Obama and George W. Bush condemned Trump for shutting down USAID. The closure ends a bipartisan legacy of providing lifesaving aid, leaving millions without vital medicine and support.

