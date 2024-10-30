Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
20
4

One Week To Election Day

A recording of Sarah Longwell and Dan Pfeiffer's livestream for Substack Dialogues.
Sarah Longwell
and
Dan Pfeiffer
Oct 30, 2024
20
4
Share
Transcript

Last night, October 29 after VP Harris made her closing argument, Dan Pfeiffer and Sarah Longwell met up on the Substack App for a live reaction to the speech.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Live
Audio
Home to periodic Bulwark+ Live member-only livestreams and event archives.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dan Pfeiffer
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
VP Harris Makes Her Closing Argument
  Sam SteinAndrew Egger, and Jim Swift
No Bull from Texas
  Tim MillerSarah LongwellAmanda Carpenter, and William Kristol
The Bulwark in Dallas
  Tim MillerSarah LongwellSonny Bunch, and William Kristol
Biden Addresses the Nation (Replay)
President Biden Exits the Race. What's Next? [Audio version]
  The Bulwark
Post-Debate Show
  The Bulwark
Guilty!
  The Bulwark