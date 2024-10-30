Share this postOne Week To Election Daywww.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript101Share this postOne Week To Election Daywww.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther204One Week To Election DayA recording of Sarah Longwell and Dan Pfeiffer's livestream for Substack Dialogues. Sarah Longwell and Dan PfeifferOct 30, 2024101Share this postOne Week To Election Daywww.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther204ShareTranscriptLast night, October 29 after VP Harris made her closing argument, Dan Pfeiffer and Sarah Longwell met up on the Substack App for a live reaction to the speech. Leave a commentWatch, listen and leave a comment. Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionOne Week To Election Daywww.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBulwark+ LiveAudioHome to periodic Bulwark+ Live member-only livestreams and event archives. Home to periodic Bulwark+ Live member-only livestreams and event archives. JoinListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDan PfeifferSarah LongwellRecent EpisodesVP Harris Makes Her Closing Argument 5 hrs ago • Sam Stein, Andrew Egger, and Jim SwiftNo Bull from TexasSep 8 • Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, Amanda Carpenter, and William KristolThe Bulwark in DallasSep 7 • Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, Sonny Bunch, and William KristolBiden Addresses the Nation (Replay)Jul 25President Biden Exits the Race. What's Next? [Audio version]Jul 22 • The BulwarkPost-Debate ShowJun 28 • The Bulwark Guilty! May 31 • The Bulwark
One Week To Election Day