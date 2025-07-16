Pam Bondi’s Botched Epstein Files Spark DOJ Chaos (w/ Glenn Thrush)

Inside Trump’s DOJ, chaos reigns. Sam Stein talks with Glenn Thrush of The New York Times about the bizarre and petty power struggle between Pam Bondi, Dan Bongino, and Kash Patel, a drama fueled by failed Epstein “bombshells,” Fox News theatrics, and Trump’s obsession with loyalty. Why is Bondi still standing? Why is Bongino threatening to quit? And how did a group of right-wing media personalities end up running the FBI and DOJ?







