Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

ICYMI: Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.

Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag - The Breakdown - Receipts

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Saturday! It was great to be in D.C. this week, catching up with old colleagues and getting to enjoy a snowy capital. My flight was only slightly delayed, but the D.C.-based basketball fans made it to attend the Crosstown shootout (which was a barn burner!)

Swatch’s New OpenAI-Powered Tool Lets You Design Your Own Watch… The new AI-DADA tool lets you create a unique Swatch design using AI prompts, reports Jeremy White at Wired.

Megyn Kelly’s cruelty and Trump’s racism brought MAGA discourse to new lows this week… The MAGA podcast star called for more pain to be inflicted in the U.S. military’s extralegal killings in the Caribbean, while the president called Somalis “garbage” writes Anthony Fisher at MS Now.

In his second term, Trump’s threats against media and tech companies have gotten real results… Former AFP fact-checker Arthur MacMillan joins Matthew Sheffield at “Theory of Change” to discuss how media conglomerates are worrying more about political offense than telling the full truth.

This week’s comment prompt: Would an “office hours” in the chat feature to help with account issues be useful to you? How else could we use the chat feature?

Leave a comment

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.