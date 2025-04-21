Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
23
14

Pope Francis Was Everything MAGA Isn’t

Tim Miller's avatar
Joe Perticone's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Joe Perticone
Apr 21, 2025
23
14
Share
Transcript

Tim Miller checks in with Joe Perticone live from Rome on the day Pope Francis passed away. Joe shares what it was like at the Vatican as the news spread, and they unpack the Pope’s legacy, his politics, and how MAGA world is already reacting.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Joe Perticone's avatar
Joe Perticone
Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Knives Out For Hegseth!
  Tim Miller
How a Bold Strategy On Trump Might Actually Work
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Bulwark on Sunday: What You Should Be Reading Right Now (w/ Jay Nordlinger)
  William Kristol
‘They Will Be Killed’ Trump Orders Afghan Refugees to Self-Deport
  Tim Miller and Will Selber
Anger and Fear Keep Foreign Visitors Away From US
  Tim Miller
Trump’s BIGGEST Grift Yet—We Have RECEIPTS!
  Tim Miller
Senator Confirms Abrego Garcia Alive, While Bukele Makes Sick Jokes
  Tim Miller