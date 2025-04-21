Pope Francis Was Everything MAGA Isn’t

Tim Miller checks in with Joe Perticone live from Rome on the day Pope Francis passed away. Joe shares what it was like at the Vatican as the news spread, and they unpack the Pope’s legacy, his politics, and how MAGA world is already reacting.

