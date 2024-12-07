Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
14
8

Protecting Those on the “Enemies List”

George explains how.
Sarah Longwell
Dec 07, 2024
∙ Paid
14
8
Share

This week Sarah and George talk about Tulsi Gabbard gorging herself on Russian propaganda, Trump's Nixonian enemies list, and whether President Biden should preemptively pardon people to protect them from Trump's retribution.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and YouTube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade for more ad free shows.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Depraved Trump's Morally Bankrupt Cabinet
  Sarah Longwell
The Worst Picks in History?
  Sarah Longwell
Felon in Chief
  Sarah Longwell
George Conway Explains: Weirdo Trump Is Incapable of Being Normal
Trump's Endless Corruption, Giuliani’s Final Humiliation
  Jonathan V. Last
Conway Explains LIVE: Kamala Wins = Trump in Jail
  Sarah Longwell
Jack Smith Is Closing In on Trump – and He Should Be Terrified!
  Sarah Longwell