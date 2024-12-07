Protecting Those on the “Enemies List”

This week Sarah and George talk about Tulsi Gabbard gorging herself on Russian propaganda, Trump's Nixonian enemies list, and whether President Biden should preemptively pardon people to protect them from Trump's retribution.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and YouTube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade for more ad free shows.