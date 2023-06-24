This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Rise and Fall of Digital Media: With Ben Smith."
Ben Smith joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his book, "TRAFFIC: Genius, Rivalry, and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go Viral." The pair discuss the early days of digital media, the rise and fall of news sites like Buzzfeed News and how controversy drives traffic and virality.
If you enjoyed stopping by the beauty shop, leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Ben Smith @semaforben
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Quick Take: How Controversy Drives Online Virality
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: How Controversy Drives Online Virality
Jun 24, 2023
This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Rise and Fall of Digital Media: With Ben Smith."
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: How Controversy Drives Online Virality