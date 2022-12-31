Michael speaks with Professor David Dent about why more Black men are voting Republican, what it means for the future of the GOP and how Michael impacted the RNC as Chairman.
This is an excerpt from the episode "Why Are More Black Men Voting Republican?: With Guest Professor David J. Dent."
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or tell a friend! Follow David on Twitter @DavidjDentNYU, Michael @MichaelSteele and the podcast Twitter @steele_podcast.
Share this post
Quick Take: The First Black Chairman of the RNC
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: The First Black Chairman of the RNC
Dec 31, 2022
Michael speaks with Professor David Dent about why more Black men are voting Republican, what it means for the future of the GOP and how Michael impacted the RNC as Chairman.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: The First Black Chairman of the RNC