Michael speaks with Victor Shi and Marianna Pecora about what is causing Gen Z voters to show up in historic numbers. They discuss electing the first Gen Z member of Congress, how our education system can help young voters become more engaged and what sets Generation Z apart from other generations.
This is an excerpt from the episode " Gen Z Are Building the Future They Want to See: With Victor Shi and Marianna Pecora"
Victor Shi is a Former White House Intern, host of On the Move with Victor Shi, Co-host of iGen Politics and Strategy Director of Voters of Tomorrow.
Marianna Pecora is Deputy Communications Director for Digital Engagement at Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z-led movement that engages, educates, and represents youth in politics.
Quick Take: Why Isn't the GOP Attracting Young Voters?
