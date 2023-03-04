Philip Bump joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his book, "The Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America." The pair discuss how the baby boom has disadvantaged other generations and who is going to control politics, wealth and power once the boomer generation ends.
This is an excerpt from the episode "What the End of the Baby Boom Means for America: With Philip Bump."
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Aftermath-Last-Future-Power-America/dp/0593489691/ref=sr_1_12?qid=1673369407&refinements=p_n_publication_date%3A1250228011&s=books&sr=1-12
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or tell a friend!
Follow Philip @pbump
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Quick Take: Will Future Generations Shift More to the Left?
Quick Take: Will Future Generations Shift More to the Left?
Philip Bump joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his book, "The Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America." The pair discuss how the baby boom has disadvantaged other generations and who is going to control politics, wealth and power once the boomer generation ends.
Quick Take: Will Future Generations Shift More to the Left?