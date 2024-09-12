Playback speed
Reagan's Life And Legacy (with Max Boot)

Sep 12, 2024
1
Michael Steele speaks with bestselling author, historian, and policy analyst Max Boot about his latest book,"Reagan: His Life And Legend." The two discuss how Ronald Reagon helped shape the GOP, what made him a successful leader, and why he changed political parties.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Reagan-Life-Legend-Max-Boot/dp/0871409445

