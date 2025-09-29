The Bulwark

Kim Nesvig
1h

Imagine a group of highly educated, decorated, and experienced military commanders being lectured on their loyalties, duties and professional conduct by Pete Hegseth.

Tom
1h

He ABSOLUTELY thought it was real. He also thought Portland was on fire because Fox (the actual Fox this time) re-played clips of the 2020 George Floyd response and pretended it was current. This is terrifying because, as you say, this is the guy with the nuclear codes.

