Trump Went Too Far? Comey & Kimmel Could Galvanize Americans

Andrew Weissmann explains.
Sarah Longwell
Andrew Weissmann
Sep 28, 2025
Donald Trump’s DOJ just indicted James Comey—but is the case already falling apart? Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann (filling in for George Conway) get into why this prosecution is weak, dangerous, and could blow up in Trump’s face.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

