Rep. Brendan Boyle Blasts New GOP Budget Trick

Sam Stein interviews Rep. Brendan Boyle about the GOP’s new budget maneuver, what it means for Medicaid, and how Republicans are breaking decades of precedent to push tax cuts for the wealthy.
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Don’t care …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.