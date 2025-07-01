The Bulwark

Share post
Share post at current time
Rep. Brendan Boyle Blasts New GOP Budget Trick

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jul 01, 2025
Sam Stein interviews Rep. Brendan Boyle about the GOP’s new budget maneuver, what it means for Medicaid, and how Republicans are breaking decades of precedent to push tax cuts for the wealthy.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

