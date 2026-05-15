Republicans Are Running A Fake Democratic Campaign In Texas (w/ Johnny Garcia)

Tim Miller is joined by Johnny Garcia, a Democrat running in Texas’s 35th Congressional District, where a closely watched runoff on May 26 could help decide control of a key House seat. Garcia, a deputy sheriff and former hostage negotiator, outlines his background in law enforcement and his pitch to working-class voters who are struggling with rising costs and economic uncertainty. They also talk about the unusual dynamics of the race: Republicans are reportedly spending significant money to boost Garcia’s runoff opponent, a fringe candidate accused of promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories, in an apparent effort to shape a more favorable general election matchup after mid-cycle redistricting in Texas.



JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events. More

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