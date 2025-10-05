The Bulwark

Republicans Broke Rural Healthcare—Then Blamed Democrats

Sam Stein
and
Will Saletan
Oct 05, 2025
Sam Stein and Will Saletan take on Mike Johnson’s Meet the Press appearance where he repeatedly lied about the shutdown being over undocumented immigrants receiving free healthcare, struggled to answer Trump’s call to use the military against citizens, and said the unprecedented federal firings during the shutdown are completely up to Russ Vought.

Read Jonathan Cohn’s related newsletter: https://open.substack.com/pub/thebulwark/p/government-shutdown-emergency-medical-care-illegal-immigrants


Tickets to Bulwark Live in DC (10/8) with Sarah, Tim and JVL are on sale now at https://TheBulwark.com/events.

