Republicans Broke Rural Healthcare—Then Blamed Democrats

Sam Stein and Will Saletan take on Mike Johnson’s Meet the Press appearance where he repeatedly lied about the shutdown being over undocumented immigrants receiving free healthcare, struggled to answer Trump’s call to use the military against citizens, and said the unprecedented federal firings during the shutdown are completely up to Russ Vought.



