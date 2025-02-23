Rethinking the Environmental Movement (with Rachel Pritzker)

Climate activists have long advocated for consuming less energy and shrinking our carbon footprint. But a growing ecomodernist movement argues that we need more energy for prosperity, security—and to help combat climate change as well. Philanthropist Rachel Pritzker joins John to discuss the renewed interest in nuclear power, the bipartisan support for more energy infrastructure, and reorienting away from environmental orthodoxies.

