Rethinking the Environmental Movement (with Rachel Pritzker)

John Avlon
Feb 23, 2025
∙ Paid
1
3
Climate activists have long advocated for consuming less energy and shrinking our carbon footprint. But a growing ecomodernist movement argues that we need more energy for prosperity, security—and to help combat climate change as well. Philanthropist Rachel Pritzker joins John to discuss the renewed interest in nuclear power, the bipartisan support for more energy infrastructure, and reorienting away from environmental orthodoxies.

Rachel Pritzker joins John Avlon.

show notes

Politicians, pundits, and the media spend a lot of time talking about the problems our country faces but not enough time on how to solve them. Each week, John Avlon and his guests hash out sensible and attainable solutions for some of the most vexing issues confronting our democracy—solutions that will likely emerge from the political center.
