RFK Jr. Blames Circumcision for Autism?!

Will Sommer's avatar
Will Sommer
Oct 10, 2025
26
13
Sam Stein and Will Sommer break down one of RFK Jr.’s strangest moments yet: suggesting during a Trump cabinet meeting that circumcision might cause autism. The pair unpack the pseudoscience behind RFK’s claim, the misuse of disputed Danish studies, and the way his comments echo the administration’s earlier Tylenol panic.

