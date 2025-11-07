RFK Jr. Is the Biggest Public-Health Threat in U.S. History (w/ Sam Kass)

Jonathan Cohn talks with former White House chef and Obama nutrition advisor Sam Kass about RFK Jr.’s phony “health revolution.” Kass explains how the administration’s obsession with seed oils and food dyes is a smokescreen for dismantling the CDC, FDA, and USDA—and why RFK Jr. has become the biggest threat to public health in modern U.S. history.



