RFK Lied About Vaccines—Now Kids Are Paying the Price

Jonathan Cohn speaks with pediatrician and former FDA official Joshua Sharfstein, who breaks down vaccine safety, debunks the myths pushed by anti-vaxxers like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and explains how RFK Jr.’s actions as Secretary of Health and Human Services are undermining public health in America.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.