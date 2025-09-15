The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
20
11

Right-Wing Cancel Culture Explodes After Kirk Assassination

Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Egger
and
Sam Stein
Sep 15, 2025
∙ Paid
20
11
Share

Sam Stein and Andrew Egger break down the online fallout from Charlie Kirk’s assassination — from Stephen Miller’s threats of government crackdowns to right-wing cancel culture and Kari Lake’s bizarre blame-shifting. What does it say about how America processes tragedy in the age of toxic social media?

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture