The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Russia Kills Ukraine’s Power and Heat (w/ Caolan Robertson)

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jan 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller is joined by journalist Caolan Robertson, reporting from Davos, to explain how Russia is escalating its war by targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, why this winter is becoming a humanitarian catastrophe, and how Moscow’s economy is finally starting to crack under the cost of war.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture