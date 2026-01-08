Ryan Grim: An Unconscionable Reaction to a Summary Execution

Most law enforcement departments train officers not to stand in front of vehicles—or shoot at moving ones—but masked ICE agents in Minneapolis did just that after descending on Renee Good's Honda Pilot and spitting out conflicting instructions to her. Not only did the president of the United States lie about the condition of the officer who shot her, Vance and Noem disparaged the deceased 37-year-old mother of three. Meanwhile, Americans are not down with the idea of the US running Venezuela. And the manosphere podcast world, which helped Trump win the election, are now feeling disillusioned and embarrassed about his betrayal of his "peace president" promise—along with his handling of the Epstein files. Plus, a discourse on white people, a consideration of Epstein's influence with the rich and powerful, and a meaty exchange over Kamala courting the Liz Cheney wing while bypassing the left's demands on Gaza.

Ryan Grim joins Tim Miller.

