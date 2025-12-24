The Bulwark

Sam & Sarah Read Their Own Hate Mail

Sam Stein and Sarah Longwell
Dec 24, 2025
Sam Stein and Sarah Longwell made a mistake.

They decided to take on their haters and read mean comments from the internet about each other. What followed was a mix of roasting, self-reflection, interruptions, hair discourse, Seinfeld heresy, and the comment section doing what it does best.

