Sam & Sarah's Origin Story

Sarah Longwell
and
Sam Stein
Nov 22, 2025
Sarah Longwell and Sam Stein take on Donald Trump’s surprisingly friendly meeting with Zohran Mamdani, with Trump praising the future mayor of NYC and Mamdani calling him a fascist to his face. Plus, Sarah and Sam answer your mailbag questions on the future of the Bulwark, Sam’s non-traditional management style, and Sarah’s possible future run for office.

