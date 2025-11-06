The Bulwark

Sam Stein: Democrats’ Big Wins May Redraw the 2026 Senate Map

Nov 06, 2025
Democrats notch big wins from New Jersey to Virginia, including a historic first woman governor. Sam Stein joins Nicole Wallace to explain how affordability, real-world prices, and a fading culture war reshaped the map.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

