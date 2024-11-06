Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last: Election Debrief

Kamala's tailored campaign message and ground game didn't matter. Voters were unhappy with Biden and didn't want a 'regular' politician. They also didn't care about the infrastructure bill or the CHIPS Act—but they do care about demagoguery and grievance.

Sarah and JVL join Tim to take in the pain, but also to chart The Bulwark's next phase: doing everything we can to protect our country, our democracy, and our institutions.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.