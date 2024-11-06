Playback speed
Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last: Election Debrief

Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Nov 06, 2024
4
1
Kamala's tailored campaign message and ground game didn't matter. Voters were unhappy with Biden and didn't want a 'regular' politician. They also didn't care about the infrastructure bill or the CHIPS Act—but they do care about demagoguery and grievance.

Sarah and JVL join Tim to take in the pain, but also to chart The Bulwark's next phase: doing everything we can to protect our country, our democracy, and our institutions.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
