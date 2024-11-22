Playback speed
Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last: The Lonely Boy Club

Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Nov 22, 2024
8
1
The country is now paying for the pathologies of the oligarchs and baddies who were stuffed into lockers when they were kids. And let's be honest: A chunk of MAGA doesn't mind the sexual assaults at all—they "put women in their place." Meanwhile, Gaetz's replacement, Pam Bondi, was an active member of the attempted coup, Elon's plan to slash the federal…

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
