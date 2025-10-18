The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
7

Sarah Longwell: Trump’s DOJ Goes After Bolton—For Doing What Trump Did

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Oct 18, 2025
∙ Paid
1
7
Share

Sarah Longwell joins Nicolle Wallace on ‘Deadline: Whitehouse’ to take on John Bolton’s indictment, Trump’s continued efforts to target political foes, and what the Young Republicans’ obscene group chat reflects about the current Republican Party.

Watch Deadline: White House on MSNBC

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture