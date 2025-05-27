The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Scott Pelley Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

Sam Stein
and
Lauren Egan
May 27, 2025
Sam Stein and Lauren Egan look at a rare moment when a veteran journalist like Scott Pelley publicly defends the press. They discuss Pelley's warning about the rising threats to journalism and free speech, and why this moment feels different.

