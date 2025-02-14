Playback speed
SDNY Exposes Trump’s Corruption

George Conway explains.
Sarah Longwell
Feb 14, 2025
12
16
George Conway and Sarah Longwell talk about what’s happening in the Southern District of NY Courts, with NY Prosecutor Danielle Sassoon resigning with an explosive letter in protest of orders to drop corruption charges against Mayor Eric Adams. Also, with Elon Musk and DOGE facing legal pushback, what can the courts do to protect targeted federal institutions.

Don't care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Sarah Longwell
