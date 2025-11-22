The Bulwark

Sen. Mark Kelly Responds to Trump’s “Punishable by Death” Posts

Sam Stein
Nov 22, 2025
Sen. Mark Kelly joins Sam Stein for his take on Donald Trump’s posts calling for him and other lawmakers to be tried for sedition and executed, why the video on unlawful military orders was originally released, and how his wife Gabby Giffords’ survival of a politically-motivated shooting shaped his response.

