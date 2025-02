Kathleen Kennedy, CEO at LucasFilms and influential figure at Disney, announced she is stepping down. JVL and Sonny Bunch discuss what this means for Disney and the Star Wars franchise going forward.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.