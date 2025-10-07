Stephen Miller Calls Sam Stein ‘Repugnant’

Tim Miller and Sam Stein discuss the explosive online feud between Sam and Stephen Miller over the weekend, with Sam calling out Miller for saying a Trump-appointed judge is “terrorist,” and Miller’s response claiming Sam is “repugnant.”

Check out Sam’s Twitter interaction with Stephen Miller: https://x.com/samstein/status/1974668611081126351

