Stephen Miller Flips Out Over Tim's Tweet

Tim Miller
May 12, 2025
Tim Miller responds to Stephen Miller’s tweet accusing him of being a leftist for criticizing Trump’s massive tariff hike. He breaks down why the policy makes no sense, who will really pay the price, and calls out Stephen for defending everything Trump does to stay in his good graces.

