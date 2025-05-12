Stephen Miller Flips Out Over Tim's Tweet

Tim Miller responds to Stephen Miller’s tweet accusing him of being a leftist for criticizing Trump’s massive tariff hike. He breaks down why the policy makes no sense, who will really pay the price, and calls out Stephen for defending everything Trump does to stay in his good graces.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.