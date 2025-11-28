Stephen Miller’s Secret Immigration Regime

Andrew Egger and Catherine Rampell take on the Trump administration’s sweeping push to strip work permits and legal status from hundreds of thousands of immigrants who followed every rule. They cover Stephen Miller’s quiet bureaucratic campaign to “de-document” legal workers, what it means for construction, caregiving, and tech, and why states like Florida, Texas, and New York are bracing for major labor shocks.



