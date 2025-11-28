The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Stephen Miller’s Secret Immigration Regime

Andrew Egger's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Andrew Egger
and
Catherine Rampell
Nov 28, 2025
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger and Catherine Rampell take on the Trump administration’s sweeping push to strip work permits and legal status from hundreds of thousands of immigrants who followed every rule. They cover Stephen Miller’s quiet bureaucratic campaign to “de-document” legal workers, what it means for construction, caregiving, and tech, and why states like Florida, Texas, and New York are bracing for major labor shocks.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture