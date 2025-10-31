The Bulwark

Stephen Miller’s Wife Threatens Cenk Uygur on the Air

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Andrew Egger
Oct 31, 2025
∙ Paid
21
JVL and Andrew Egger discuss Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller and “MAGA mom” podcaster, after her tense on-air exchange with Cenk Uygur on Piers Morgan’s show — where she questioned his citizenship.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

